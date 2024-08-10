Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) to Sell

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Evotec Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evotec

NASDAQ:EVO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.09. 245,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,536. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. Evotec has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Evotec during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Evotec by 643.1% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in Evotec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,931,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

