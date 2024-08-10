Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target to $113.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. CLSA started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of BWX Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.57.

Shares of BWXT stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.84. 387,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,023. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 29,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1,284.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,593,000 after acquiring an additional 77,237 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

