DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. DHI Group updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

DHI Group Stock Performance

DHX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. 56,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.58 million, a PE ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.03. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $4.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

