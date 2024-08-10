DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,882,000 after buying an additional 190,177 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 78,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,879,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,134,598. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.89.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

