Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Posts Earnings Results

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.23 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 77.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Digital Turbine updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

APPS stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. 13,771,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,565. The firm has a market cap of $319.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APPS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

