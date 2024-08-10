DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.390-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $196.0 million-$197.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.2 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.700 EPS.

DOCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.40.

DigitalOcean stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,162,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,406. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.81. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.70 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $195,541.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,180.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

