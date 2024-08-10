Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

DIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIN

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $30.10. 669,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,400. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55. The firm has a market cap of $463.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.74. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $58.51.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 438.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth about $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $137,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.