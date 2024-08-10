Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Diodes updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of Diodes stock traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.68. 1,238,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,453. Diodes has a 12 month low of $58.96 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.40.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $1,129,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Diodes news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $1,129,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,715 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

