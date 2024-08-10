Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.41 and last traded at $55.37. Approximately 11,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 22,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.48.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $366.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Return International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPIN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level.

