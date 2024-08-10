Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 4,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 10,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Dominari Trading Up 2.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dominari had a negative net margin of 721.11% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

