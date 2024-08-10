Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOM. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 400 ($5.11) target price on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.13) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 433.75 ($5.54).

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of DOM stock traded up GBX 7.40 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 294.40 ($3.76). 993,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,731. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of GBX 275 ($3.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 423.20 ($5.41). The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,051.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 315.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 333.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is 3,928.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ian Bull acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of £29,400 ($37,571.88). 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.