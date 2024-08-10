Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.650-1.690 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Douglas Emmett also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.65-1.69 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 2.9 %

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DEI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.82. 2,689,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $591,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $591,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

