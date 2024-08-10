Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) PT Raised to $271.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $271.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.40.

NASDAQ:DUOL traded up $8.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.38. The stock had a trading volume of 696,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,708. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $251.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $478,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,709 shares in the company, valued at $15,372,638.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $8,092,373. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $4,211,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 2,767.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 45,157 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Duolingo by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,374,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

