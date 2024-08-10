Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Dutch Bros updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BROS traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.49. 6,803,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.83, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 107,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $3,890,951.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 650,995 shares in the company, valued at $23,605,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 107,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $3,890,951.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 650,995 shares in the company, valued at $23,605,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $977,402.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,116,783 shares in the company, valued at $76,246,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,228,068 shares of company stock worth $44,765,154 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.82.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

