DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.74-13.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.80 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.750-3.000 EPS.

DXC Technology Stock Up 7.1 %

DXC stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.64. 2,590,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,428. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

