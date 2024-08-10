DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.74-13.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.80 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.750-3.000 EPS.
DXC Technology Stock Up 7.1 %
DXC stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.64. 2,590,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,428. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.
DXC Technology Company Profile
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).
