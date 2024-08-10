DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.750-3.000 EPS.
DXC Technology Stock Performance
Shares of DXC stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,590,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,428. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About DXC Technology
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).
