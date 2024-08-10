DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19-3.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.750-3.000 EPS.

DXC Technology Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of DXC stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,428. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73. DXC Technology has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $25.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

