DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19-3.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.750-3.000 EPS.
DXC Technology Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of DXC stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,428. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73. DXC Technology has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $25.14.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.
DXC Technology Company Profile
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).
