e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Up 1.6% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $187.32 and last traded at $184.62. 326,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,572,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.75.

The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $182.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $801,693,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $133,940,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,611,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,299,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,758,000 after acquiring an additional 210,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

