Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Shares Down 1.3%

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 31.13 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.48). Approximately 46,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 180,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.49).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ebiquity in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Ebiquity alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBQ

Ebiquity Stock Performance

Ebiquity Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £51.27 million, a PE ratio of -1,250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 38.42.

(Get Free Report)

Ebiquity plc provides media consultancy and investment analysis services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.