Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Shares Down 1.3%

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 31.13 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.48). Approximately 46,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 180,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.49).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ebiquity in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBQ
Ebiquity Stock Performance
Ebiquity Company Profile
Ebiquity plc provides media consultancy and investment analysis services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ebiquity
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.