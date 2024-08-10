EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EchoStar Trading Down 16.6 %

EchoStar stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.76. 3,285,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,274. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.71. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

