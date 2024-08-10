Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ EDUC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,199. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 million, a PE ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

About Educational Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.