Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ EDUC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,199. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 million, a PE ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
