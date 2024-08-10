eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of EHTH stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 313,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,943. eHealth has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $129.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.56.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.28). eHealth had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $92.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that eHealth will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John J. Stelben bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,750.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other eHealth news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 907,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,051.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John J. Stelben purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,750.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 80,365 shares of company stock worth $329,404 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth $20,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 104.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 131,772 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in eHealth during the first quarter valued at $472,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 77.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 158,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 69,246 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in eHealth by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 36,449 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

