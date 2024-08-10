Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.090-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.960 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,922,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,853. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELAN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.57.

View Our Latest Report on ELAN

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, Director William F. Doyle purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.