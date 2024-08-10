Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41-4.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.960 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.57.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.04. 4,922,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,884,853. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director William F. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,083.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

