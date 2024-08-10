Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,922,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William F. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $254,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

