Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.960 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.57.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,922,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,853. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director William F. Doyle purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $254,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,083.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

