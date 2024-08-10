EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) PT Lowered to $1.00

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EMKR. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Capmk lowered shares of EMCORE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

EMCORE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 140,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,812. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.51. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 68.57% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EMCORE stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 887,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,100 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 11.48% of EMCORE worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

