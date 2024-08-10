Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter. Emerald updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Emerald Trading Up 1.0 %

Emerald stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 53,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,781. Emerald has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98.

Emerald Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Emerald’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

