Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Cut to $103.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $110.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EMR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.89.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.74. 3,644,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,658. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.