Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.51 EPS

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.51, Zacks reports. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $551.43 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 6.9 %

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. 42,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,269. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

