Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has C$40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$48.00.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Endeavour Mining to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Endeavour Mining Announces Dividend

EDV traded down C$0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.99. 343,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,051. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$21.11 and a one year high of C$33.21.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

