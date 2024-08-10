Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.20 million.

Enerflex Stock Performance

NYSE EFXT traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $5.90. 213,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $731.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.01. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Acumen Capital raised Enerflex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerflex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

