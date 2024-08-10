Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ENR has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Energizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Energizer from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Get Energizer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENR

Energizer Stock Performance

ENR stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 327,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,327. Energizer has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 307.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Energizer by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,778,000 after buying an additional 240,402 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Energizer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 27,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.