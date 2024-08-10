EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Announces Earnings Results

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.52 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. EnerSys’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.30. The company had a trading volume of 205,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,164. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.62. EnerSys has a one year low of $83.27 and a one year high of $112.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

