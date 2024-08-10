ENI (ETR:ENI) Trading 2.1% Higher

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €14.23 ($15.64) and last traded at €14.21 ($15.62). 9,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 27,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.92 ($15.30).

ENI Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

