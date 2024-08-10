Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ENOV. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENOV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34. Enovis has a one year low of $39.98 and a one year high of $65.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.92.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Enovis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,031,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in Enovis in the 4th quarter worth $7,013,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Enovis in the 4th quarter worth $784,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Enovis by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Enovis by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Articles

