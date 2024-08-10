Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Enovis updated its FY24 guidance to $2.62-$2.77 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.620-2.770 EPS.

Enovis stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.40. 756,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.92. Enovis has a 12-month low of $39.98 and a 12-month high of $65.03.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.13.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

