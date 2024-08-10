Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $144.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $120.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.96.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.86. 2,417,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,139,968. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,068,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 364.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 85,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

