EOS (EOS) Price Tops $0.49

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $48.49 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001576 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

