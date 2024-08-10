Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.00

Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16). Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 4,734,357 shares trading hands.

Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £91.26 million and a PE ratio of -11.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.

About Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L)

Equatorial Palm Oil plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces crude palm oil in Liberia. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

