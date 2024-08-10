Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Zacks reports. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

EQX stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.98. 4,198,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

