Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $266.75.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ESS

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ESS stock traded up $3.35 on Wednesday, hitting $282.64. 270,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.13 and a 200 day moving average of $254.62. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $203.85 and a fifty-two week high of $292.37.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.26 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.