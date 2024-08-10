Evercore ISI Cuts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $915.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $920.00 to $915.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $905.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $821.62.

Shares of COST traded up $15.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $854.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,016. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $530.56 and a fifty-two week high of $896.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $844.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $775.70. The stock has a market cap of $379.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,131. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

