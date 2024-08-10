Evercore ISI Lowers HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $550.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $650.00 to $550.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the software maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.52.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $472.61. 600,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,662. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $536.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total value of $290,850.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,875 shares of company stock worth $26,879,025 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

