Evercore ISI Raises OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Price Target to $5.00

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,736. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $312.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.09.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $54.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,396,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 64,367 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

