Evercore ISI Trims Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Target Price to $34.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TDC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradata from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.36.

NYSE TDC traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,252. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Teradata has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 114.57%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,841,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,898,000 after purchasing an additional 377,761 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 14.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,673,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,834,000 after purchasing an additional 212,359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,436,000 after purchasing an additional 63,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,619,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,982,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 12.1% during the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,486,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,387,000 after purchasing an additional 159,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

