Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.25 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of EVRI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. 1,365,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. Everi has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $15.13.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.82 million. Everi had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $38,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,082,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $39,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $38,304.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,082,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,043 shares of company stock worth $344,022. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 13.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 546,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 66,033 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everi by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,841,000 after buying an additional 745,022 shares during the period. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth $6,051,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,471,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,583,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

