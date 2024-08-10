Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.14 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.
Excelerate Energy Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of Excelerate Energy stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $18.57. 107,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,267. Excelerate Energy has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85.
Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.90%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Excelerate Energy Company Profile
Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Excelerate Energy
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.