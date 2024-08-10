Experian (LON:EXPN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,473.02

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,473.02 ($44.38) and traded as high as GBX 3,489 ($44.59). Experian shares last traded at GBX 3,489 ($44.59), with a volume of 770,223 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,260 ($54.44) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,502.50 ($44.76).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,624.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,474.83. The stock has a market cap of £31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3,381.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Experian’s payout ratio is presently 4,466.02%.

In related news, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 57,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,640 ($46.52), for a total transaction of £2,076,219.60 ($2,653,315.78). 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

