Express (NYSE:EXPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Express Stock Performance
Express stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. 156,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,673. Express has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47.
Express Company Profile
