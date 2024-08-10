Express (NYSE:EXPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Express Stock Performance

Express stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. 156,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,673. Express has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

